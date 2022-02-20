Digvijaya backs Kumar Vishwas, says Kejriwal should issue statement against pro-Khalistan separatists

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has supported Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a statement against the Khalistan movement. Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab, but the AAP chief has dismissed the allegations.

Singh, in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday night, said, "Kumar Vishwas has made a very simple demand. Kejriwal ji should give a statement against Khalistan. Kejriwal ji should not have any objection to this.'' The Centre on Saturday decided to give 'Y' category security to Vishwas, after reviewing the threat perception based on intelligence inputs in the wake of his allegations against Kejriwal, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)