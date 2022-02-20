Left Menu

Digvijaya backs Kumar Vishwas, says Kejriwal should issue statement against pro-Khalistan separatists

Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab, but the AAP chief has dismissed the allegations.Singh, in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday night said, Kumar Vishwas has made a very simple demand. Kejriwal ji should give a statement against Khalistan.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-02-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 09:43 IST
Digvijaya backs Kumar Vishwas, says Kejriwal should issue statement against pro-Khalistan separatists
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has supported Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a statement against the Khalistan movement. Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab, but the AAP chief has dismissed the allegations.

Singh, in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday night, said, "Kumar Vishwas has made a very simple demand. Kejriwal ji should give a statement against Khalistan. Kejriwal ji should not have any objection to this.'' The Centre on Saturday decided to give 'Y' category security to Vishwas, after reviewing the threat perception based on intelligence inputs in the wake of his allegations against Kejriwal, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022