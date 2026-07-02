Manish Tewari Sidestepped in Congress's Strategic Punjab Overhaul

Congress MP Manish Tewari has responded cryptically after being excluded from his party's new organizational roles in Punjab, amid reshuffles for upcoming state elections. Despite over four decades of dedication, Tewari hinted at his disappointment via social media as Congress unveiled its latest appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:38 IST
Manish Tewari Sidestepped in Congress's Strategic Punjab Overhaul
Congress leader Manish Tewari, (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a surprising turn of events, Congress MP Manish Tewari took to social media to express his subtle discontent, following the announcement of new appointments within the Punjab Congress unit. The latest reshuffle, targeted at strengthening the party's structure for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, did not offer any organizational role to Tewari.

The seasoned politician, who has been a steadfast Congress member for over 45 years, referenced his extensive service to the party, stating, "Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions." Despite the snub, Tewari expressed gratitude for his journey with INCIndia, quoting, "Que sera, sera, Whatever will be, will be."

The All India Congress Committee (AICC), in its strategic move to prepare for the upcoming elections, named several key figures to lead crucial committees. Among them, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as Chairperson of the Campaign Committee, and Vijay Inder Singla took the helm of the Election Management and Coordination Committee, emphasizing the party's renewed focus on Punjab.

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