Manish Tewari Sidestepped in Congress's Strategic Punjab Overhaul

In a surprising turn of events, Congress MP Manish Tewari took to social media to express his subtle discontent, following the announcement of new appointments within the Punjab Congress unit. The latest reshuffle, targeted at strengthening the party's structure for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, did not offer any organizational role to Tewari.

The seasoned politician, who has been a steadfast Congress member for over 45 years, referenced his extensive service to the party, stating, "Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions." Despite the snub, Tewari expressed gratitude for his journey with INCIndia, quoting, "Que sera, sera, Whatever will be, will be."

The All India Congress Committee (AICC), in its strategic move to prepare for the upcoming elections, named several key figures to lead crucial committees. Among them, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as Chairperson of the Campaign Committee, and Vijay Inder Singla took the helm of the Election Management and Coordination Committee, emphasizing the party's renewed focus on Punjab.