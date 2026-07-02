BJP's Growing Clout: Telangana Tensions Rise Amid Party Clash

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao criticized the TPCC President Mahesh Goud for comments attacking BJP National President Nitin Nabin. Despite Congress's claims, Rao insists Nabin's visit boosted BJP's presence. Tensions grow as Congress and BJP exchange sharp words over state political dynamics ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:30 IST
BJP's Growing Clout: Telangana Tensions Rise Amid Party Clash
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a sharp political exchange, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao dismissed comments from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Goud, which targeted BJP National President Nitin Nabin. According to Rao, the BJP is unfazed by opposition critiques, particularly as Nabin’s recent visit bolstered the party's standing in the region.

Rao articulated that the BJP, along with the general public, received Nitin Nabin warmly, much to the discomposure of the Congress. The opposition's unease stems from the BJP's growing influence amidst the Congress's internal frictions. During his Telangana visit, Nabin focused on exposing Congress's misgovernance while strategically fortifying BJP's position.

This confrontation comes amid intense rhetoric, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy critiquing Nabin by labeling his visit a 'flop show.' He further asserted that Congress would 'crush' the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections, mirroring tensions seen during the BJP’s challenging entry in West Bengal.

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