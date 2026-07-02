BRS Slams Congress: A Call for Accountability Amidst Alleged Governance Failures

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao criticized the ruling Congress in Telangana, accusing them of avoiding public debate and using police to silence opposition. KTR challenged Congress to convene a Legislative Assembly session to expose governance failures, while vowing statewide protests for governmental accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:16 IST
BRS Slams Congress: A Call for Accountability Amidst Alleged Governance Failures
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, launched a fierce criticism against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday, condemning the Congress government in Telangana for avoiding a debated confrontation on state debt, accusing them of oppressive tactics to suppress opposition voices.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government displayed 'sheer cowardice' by backing out of a promised public debate on state debt, despite setting a public challenge to the opposition. In an attempt to highlight this, BRS had even set up a formal welcoming arrangement at Telangana Bhavan for Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who allegedly backed out at the last moment.

Further condemning the government's actions, KTR criticized the arrests of senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao and other party members, terming the situation as 'shameful.' He was stopped by the police en route to Gun Park, labeling the government's move as an 'assault on democratic rights,' urging the Chief Minister to convene a special Legislative Assembly session immediately.

The BRS leader accused the Congress government of deception and failure to implement electoral promises, stating they have failed to deliver on 420 promises made under 'Praja Palana.' He also condemned the Congress' misleading debt figures, contrary to RBI and CAG reports, and criticized BJP's silence on alleged state corruption.

Meanwhile, BRS plans to escalate their agitation with statewide protests to draw attention to what they perceive as Congress' 'betrayal.' Rama Rao pledged that the BRS would continue to fight for transparency and accountability, engaging the people of Telangana against the government's alleged misgovernance.

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