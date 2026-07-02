Ex-BJP Leader Joins Congress, Sparks Political Shift in Himachal Pradesh

In a strategic move before the 2027 Assembly elections, the Himachal Pradesh Congress initiated a statewide membership and induction campaign, marking a critical shift in the political landscape. Former BJP stalwart and two-time Assembly candidate from Rampur, Brij Lal, defected to the Congress alongside approximately 300 supporters, signaling a notable augmentation of Congress' ranks.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, while inducting Brij Lal, emphasized the Congress' commitment to strengthening its organizational presence across the state. Singh highlighted Brij Lal's joining as a boost to the Congress' influence in Rampur, expressing confidence in the party's prospects in upcoming local elections, including key contests in Nankhari and municipal bodies.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar lauded the induction of Brij Lal as the onset of a comprehensive statewide campaign, addressing a media gathering. Kumar reflected on Brij Lal's departure from BJP, attributed to the former party's internal dynamics. As Congress solidifies its grassroots support, it positions itself as a formidable contender in Himachal's evolving political arena.