Putin accuses Ukraine of shelling, killing civilians in Donbass
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Ukrainian forces of killing civilians by shelling residential areas in separatist-held eastern Ukraine, as he said Russia would recognise the independence of two breakaway regions there.
Putin asked parliament to support his decision.
Ukraine has denied targeting civilians and accuses Russia-backed separatists of shelling residential areas, something they in turn deny.
