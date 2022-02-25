Kazakhstan, Russia discuss protecting bilateral trade from sanctions

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed ways to protect bilateral in response to sanctions against Russia, Tokayev's office said on Friday.

As a member of Moscow-led economic and military blocs, Kazakhstan is closely allied with Russia. The Kazakh tenge has plummeted alongside the rouble since Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

