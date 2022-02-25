Poland to ban Russian airlines from its airspace from midnight
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:22 IST
Poland will ban Russian airlines from its airspace from midnight on Friday, the government said a day after Russia attacked Ukraine.
"I have ordered the preparation of a resolution of the council of ministers which will lead to the closure of the airspace over Poland to Russian airlines," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook. A government spokesman later said on Twitter that "the ban will come into force from midnight".
