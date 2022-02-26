Italy to support disconnecting Russia from SWIFT -party official

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will support disconnecting Russia from the global SWIFT payment system, the leader of a main coalition party said on Saturday.

"Mario Draghi confirmed Italy will support banning Russia from SWIFT," Enrico Letta, leader of the PD, wrote on Twitter.

There was no immediate comment from the prime minister's office.

