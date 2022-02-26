Left Menu

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:00 IST
Italy to support disconnecting Russia from SWIFT -party official
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will support disconnecting Russia from the global SWIFT payment system, the leader of a main coalition party said on Saturday.

"Mario Draghi confirmed Italy will support banning Russia from SWIFT," Enrico Letta, leader of the PD, wrote on Twitter.

There was no immediate comment from the prime minister's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

