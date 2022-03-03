BJP member in NDMC suggests reunification of three corporations in Delhi

A BJP member in the party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday suggested that unifying the three civic bodies again will be a ''good'' move and claimed that it will ''solve'' a lot of issues faced by the NDMC.

Vijender Yadav, a nominated member in NDMC, made the suggestion during the meeting of its standing committee at the Civic Centre here.

The erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations in 2012.

While suggestions to again unify the three corporations have been made on various occasions from multiple quarters, BJP councillors have been not been quite open on this contentious issue.

The suggestion by Yadav came ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due in April.

''The NDMC is facing financial and other issues. Reunification could solve those issues,'' he claimed. ''Your suggestion is right,'' NDMC panel chief Jogi Ram Jain was quoted as saying by a senior civic official.

The BJP has been ruling the three civic bodies and unified MCD prior to that for the last nearly 15 years. Meanwhile, a delegation from the Jammu Municipal Corporation on Thursday met North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh at the Civic Centre and discussed a host of municipal issues, including solid waste management and property tax.

