Venezuela's government seeks to widen talks to include more groups

Jorge Rodriguez, president of the ruling party-dominated National Assembly and leader of the government's delegation in negotiations, said they would seek meetings with various sectors following Maduro's instructions, who last week called for talks to be more "inclusive." Rodriguez did not mention a return to talks established in Mexico last August, which were suspended by the government following the extradition to the United States of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a close Maduro ally.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 16-03-2022 04:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 04:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Rodriguez did not mention a return to talks established in Mexico last August, which were suspended by the government following the extradition to the United States of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a close Maduro ally. The opposition maintains that it appoints its delegates, not the ruling party. Since 2020 the opposition has complained that the ruling party has established another opposition more to its liking by bringing together deputies that were expelled from a number of political organizations for corruption.

These deputies deny the allegations and now sit in Venezuela's National Assembly, with Rodriguez arguing they have the right to take part in talks. The South American country is gripped in a long-running political and economic crisis that has led to the migration of more than 5 million people since at least 2017, according to UN data, while Maduro's government blames the economic collapse on U.S. sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

