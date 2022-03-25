Left Menu

Ex-MLAs to get pension for one term only: Punjab CM

It puts a financial burden of crore of rupees on the exchequer, Mann said.The CM said the money saved with this decision will be spent on the welfare of people.He further said there will be a reduction in their family allowances.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:46 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said former MLAs will now get pension for only one term, doing away with the practice of drawing the benefit for each term served by them. "Ex-MLAs in Punjab, even if they have won twice, five times or ten times, they will now get pension for one term only," said Mann in a video message.

He said several MLAs who won thrice, four times or five times and then after losing the elections or after not getting tickets for contesting the polls, get lakhs of rupees in pension per month. "Somebody gets Rs 3.50 lakh and somebody gets Rs 4.50 lakh and somebody gets Rs 5.25 lakh as pension. It puts a financial burden of crore of rupees on the exchequer," Mann said.

The CM said the money saved with this decision will be spent on the welfare of people.

He further said there will be a reduction in their family allowances.

