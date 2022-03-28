Left Menu

PM Modi to address 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela' via videoconferencing on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela' at Shreedham Thakurnagar in West Bengal on Tuesday via videoconferencing on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur, a revered figure of the Matua community.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement issued on Monday, said Thakur devoted his life for the cause of betterment of the oppressed, downtrodden and deprived persons in the undivided Bengal during the pre-independence era. The social and religious movement started by him originated from Orakandi, now in Bangladesh, in 1860 and led to the formation of the Matua Dharma.

The 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022' is being organised by the All India Matua Mahasangha from March 29 to April 5.

In a tweet, Modi noted that he had the opportunity to visit Thakurnagar in 2019.

''This is a visit that I will never forget. It was very special to get the blessings of Boro Ma Binapani Thakur,'' he said.

The prime minister also tweeted a link of the speech he had made at Orakandi Thakurbari during his visit to Bangladesh last year.

