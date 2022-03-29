Left Menu

Greece can return to investment grade next year, PM says

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:25 IST
Greece can return to investment grade next year, PM says
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that regaining investment grade status in 2023 is "a feasible target" for the country despite current economic challenges.

Speaking at an economic forum, Mitsotakis said that Greece, the euro zone's most indebted country, must reduce its debt and achieve small but significant primary surpluses.

Greece's economy will be slightly affected by the energy crisis that has deepened due to the war in Ukraine but growth is not at risk and tourism, the economy's main driver, will not suffer a significant hit, he said. The conservative leader reiterated that he wants to exhaust his four-year term adding that a national election will be held "at the end of spring in 2023". Mitsotakis took office as Greece's prime minister in July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022