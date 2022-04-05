Left Menu

White House urges Congress to move quickly on $10 billion COVID-19 funding

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 02:51 IST
The White House urged Congress to move quickly on $10 billion in funding for COVID aid after bipartisan agreement was reached on Monday, a sum that is less than the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden's administration wanted.

"We urge Congress to move promptly on this $10 billion package because it can begin to fund the most immediate needs, as we currently run the risk of not having some critical tools like treatments and tests starting in May and June," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

