Russian far-right politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died - parliament speaker

Russian far-right politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died after a serious and prolonged illness, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, said on Wednesday.

Zhirinovsky, 75, was known for provocative stunts and anti-Western tirades that kept him in the public eye for more than three decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)