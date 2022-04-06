Russian far-right politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died - parliament speaker
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:44 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian far-right politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died after a serious and prolonged illness, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, said on Wednesday.
Zhirinovsky, 75, was known for provocative stunts and anti-Western tirades that kept him in the public eye for more than three decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- anti-Western
- Vyacheslav Volodin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy: Russia shells humanitarian corridor
Divide at UN over naming Russia aid resolution for Ukraine
Russia halts Japan peace treaty talks over sanctions
Russian artist and Ukrainian in Bali collaborate on message of unity
96 yr old Holocaust survivor killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv in Ukraine