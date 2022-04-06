Germany will do everything it can to support Ukraine -Scholz
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Wednesday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately end his "destructive war" in Ukraine, vowing to continue supporting the country in every way possible until the Kremlin had withdrawn its troops. "Withdraw your troops from Ukraine and until then, we will do everything we can to continue to support Ukraine," he said in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Germany is delivering weapons to Ukraine from its army stores that are "rapidly available and effective," he added "It must be our goal that Russia does not win this war," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Russia
- Russian
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- German
- Olaf Scholz
ALSO READ
New Satellite images show damage from Russian military air strikes across Irpin, Kyiv in Ukraine
Russian artist and Ukrainian in Bali collaborate on message of unity
96 yr old Holocaust survivor killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv in Ukraine
Japan protests Russian halt to World War Two peace treaty talks
Russian embassy in US dismisses Western media reports about "camps" in Mariupol as lies