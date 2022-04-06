Left Menu

Germany will do everything it can to support Ukraine -Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:04 IST
Germany will do everything it can to support Ukraine -Scholz
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Wednesday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately end his "destructive war" in Ukraine, vowing to continue supporting the country in every way possible until the Kremlin had withdrawn its troops. "Withdraw your troops from Ukraine and until then, we will do everything we can to continue to support Ukraine," he said in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Germany is delivering weapons to Ukraine from its army stores that are "rapidly available and effective," he added "It must be our goal that Russia does not win this war," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022