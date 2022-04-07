Uniform Civil Code will help realise vision of constitution makers: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the purpose of bringing a Uniform Civil Code is to create uniform laws for every citizen and it will be a significant step towards fulfilling the vision of India's constitution makers.

Highlighting the priority accorded by his government to the matter, he said the decision to constitute a committee consisting of legal experts, retired judges, intellectuals and other stakeholders to draft a Uniform Civil Code was taken at the very first meeting of his cabinet.

''The scope of the UCC is to create uniform laws for every citizen regardless of their religion. It will also be significant step towards fulfilling the vision of our constitution makers,'' Dhami said addressing a programme held at Haridwar-based Rishikul Ayurvedic Vishwa Vidyalaya on World Health Day.

''Taking development to people standing on the last step of the social ladder is our goal and we are working sincerely towards that. The coming five years under the efficient guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a golden phase in the development of Uttarakhand,'' he claimed.

He asked people to understand the value of good health and take a pledge to keep themselves healthy. He said the country's saints had found ways to adopt a healthy lifestyle thousands of years ago and the entire world is now turning towards Ayurveda, the country's ancient system of medicine.

The chief minister also participated in the Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pairi and paid a visit to Jagatguru Shankaracharya Rajrajeshwarashram at Kankhal in Haridwar.

