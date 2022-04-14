PM pays tributes to Ambedkar

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of Indias Constitution, saying he has made indelible contributions to the countrys progress. He was also Indias first law minister. Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to Indias progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, saying he has made indelible contributions to the country's progress. Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.

Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He was also India's first law minister. ''Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation,'' Modi said in a tweet.

