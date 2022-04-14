PM pays tributes to Ambedkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of Indias Constitution, saying he has made indelible contributions to the countrys progress. He was also Indias first law minister. Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to Indias progress.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, saying he has made indelible contributions to the country's progress. Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.
Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He was also India's first law minister. ''Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation,'' Modi said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambedkar
- India
- Jayanti
- Dalit
- Narendra Modi
- Maharashtra
- Modi
- B R Ambedkar
- Babasaheb Ambedkar
ALSO READ
Maharashtra launches scheme to offer personal loans for prisoners
Farmer dies of heat stroke in Maharashtra
Modalities for redressal of tribal employees' service-related matters reviewed in J-K
Leopard rescued from village in Maharashtra
Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha win in HI Junior Women National Championship