Left Menu

Rallies of leaders creating communal strife must be banned, says Maha Cong chief

The Maharashtra government must deny permission to rallies of leaders creating communal tension, Patole told reporters.He alleged that the Narendra Modi government was unable to tackle rising inflation, unemployment, farm distress and problems of the industrial sector so was diverting peoples attention with communal issues.I am a Hindu and read the Hanuman Chalisa everyday but I need not advertise my religion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:37 IST
Rallies of leaders creating communal strife must be banned, says Maha Cong chief
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said the state government must ban public rallies of political leaders trying to stoke communal tension.

His demand came a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said he would be holding a rally on May 1.

Incidentally, at his Gudi Padwa rally on April 2, Thackeray had threatened to counter azaan from loudspeakers atop mosques with Hanuman Chalisa and has also demanded that these loudspeakers be removed by May 3.

''Issues like price rise, which impact people, are being sidelined to create communal disturbances with such statements. The Constitution has given everyone the right to practice one's religion. The Maharashtra government must deny permission to rallies of leaders creating communal tension,'' Patole told reporters.

He alleged that the Narendra Modi government was unable to tackle rising inflation, unemployment, farm distress and problems of the industrial sector so was diverting people's attention with communal issues.

''I am a Hindu and read the Hanuman Chalisa everyday but I need not advertise my religion. We do not need anyone's permission to pray. Those who criticize other religions in fact do not believe in the Constitution,'' Patole said.

He said the people were beginning to understand the conspiracy of the BJP as the party could not win a single seat in the bypolls held in several states on April 12.

On Raj Thackeray, Patole said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had earlier called the MNS chief a stooge, and only the former chief minister can say whose stooge he was.

Riots have taken place during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and everyone knows which groups were behind these disturbances, but attempts to recreate it in Maharashtra failed due to the efforts of the MVA government, Patole claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022