Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference on Tuesday that he has been in touch with the leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile to create a lithium association.

Mexico's Congress last month passed a bill to nationalize lithium, tightening control of strategic mineral resources, as Lopez Obrador vowed to review all contracts to exploit the metal.

