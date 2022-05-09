Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine Azovstal steelworks evacuation focuses on wounded, medics

Evacuation efforts will focus on getting the wounded and medics out of Mariupol's bombed-out Azovstal steelworks after all the women, children and elderly trapped in the plant were brought to safety, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian resistance fighters in the plant have vowed not to surrender and Russian forces are seeking to declare a victory in the prolonged battle for the vast plant in time for Monday's Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, which commemorate when the Soviet Union triumphed over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Britain to increase tariffs on Russian platinum, palladium in new sanctions

Britain announced on Sunday it will increase tariffs on platinum and palladium imports from Russia and Belarus in a new package of sanctions targeting 1.7 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) of trade, which it said aimed to further weaken Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine. Import tariffs on a range of products will be raised by 35 percentage points, Britain said, while it will also ban exports of goods such as chemicals, plastics, rubber and machinery to Russia, worth a combined 250 million pounds ($310 million).

G7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukraine war

Group of Seven (G7) nations committed on Sunday to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil and the United States unveiled sanctions against Gazprombank executives and other businesses to punish Moscow for its war against Ukraine. The move represents the latest attempt by the West to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's invasion of Ukraine and the deadly aftermath that ensued.

Russian attacks on rail system fail to paralyze 'lifeline of Ukraine'

A salvo of missiles brought the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine to Fastiv, a quiet town abounding with flowering cherry trees and set in sweeping farmland hundreds of kilometres from the front lines. The strike on April 28, which injured two people, hit an electrical substation that feeds power to a confluence of railway lines that forms a key hub of networks linking central Europe, Russia, and Asia.

Putin to mark Soviet Union's WW2 victory as war in Ukraine grinds on

President Vladimir Putin will lead anniversary celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on Monday as Russian forces fight Ukrainians in one of the deadliest European conflicts since the end of World War Two 77 years ago. Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, has in recent years used Victory Day to needle the West from a tribune in Red Square before a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Canada's Trudeau announces new weapons for Ukraine in visit to Kyiv

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new weapons and equipment for Ukraine on Sunday after an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the capital. Trudeau, addressing a news conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, also said Canada was imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in connection with Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. imposes sanctions on 27 Gazprombank executives, Russian TV stations

The United States on Sunday unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations, banned Americans from providing accounting and consulting services to Russians, and sanctioned executives from Gazprombank to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The new sanctions are the latest effort by the United States to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after his country's assault on Ukraine and came as President Joe Biden met virtually with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the war.

Analysis-Shanghai COVID crisis puts political spotlight on key Xi ally

If Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang has been politically bruised by the city's struggle to tame a COVID-19 outbreak that has infuriated residents and caused severe economic damage, there is little sign of it. A close ally of President Xi Jinping for decades, Li has long been seen as destined for the powerful Politburo Standing Committee this year, tracking a well-worn path from Shanghai's top spot that many analysts say appears safe despite the city's COVID crisis.

Britain to urge N. Ireland parties to agree way forward

Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, will meet the leaders of the province's political parties on Monday to encourage them to restore government and form an executive after last week's election. Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein won the most seats in the Northern Ireland's devolved assembly for the first time, a result it said was a "defining moment" for the British-controlled region.

Costa Rica's new president takes office, vows to tackle debt

New Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves vowed to keep up with payments to relieve years of mounting debt in his inaugural address on Sunday, the first day of his four-year term. Chaves previously said he would rework a $1.78 billion financial support package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to consolidate finances in the country with the heaviest debt load in Central America, at 66.5% of gross domestic product.

