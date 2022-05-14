Foreign ministers of Finland, Turkey, to meet over NATO tensions, Haavisto says

The foreign ministers of Finland and Turkey will meet in Berlin later on Saturday to try and solve disagreements over Finland's and Sweden's plan to join NATO, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavesto said.

"I am sure we will find a solution," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, adding he had spoken to his "good colleague" Mevlut Cavusoglu by phone on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)