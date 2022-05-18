Left Menu

Saudi vice defense minister meets NSA adviser Sullivan in Washington

18-05-2022
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reaffirmed President Joe Biden's commitment to "help Saudi Arabia defend its territory" during a meeting with Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud during a meeting on Tuesday, the White House said.

During the meeting Sullivan also underscored the longstanding partnership between the two nations, the White House said in a written statement. "Mr Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden's commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory, and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's leadership in securing a UN-brokered truce in Yemen," the White House said. "They also discussed the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure global economic resilience."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

