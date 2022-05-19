Dutch PM confident on Sweden and Finland becoming part of NATO
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday he was confident an agreement would be found for Sweden and Finland to become part of NATO, a prospect strongly opposed by NATO member Turkey.
"I'm confident it will eventually be possible to come together to a position where it will be possible for Finland and Sweden to join NATO," he said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz.
