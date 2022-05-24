Putin must suffer a strategic failure with his war on Kyiv, von der Leyen says

Kyiv must win the war it is fighting against Moscow, making the invasion of Ukraine a strategic failure for Russia's President Vladimir Putin, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told global business leaders in Davos on Tuesday. At the World Economic Forum that gathers more than 2,000 business and political leaders as well as experts at the Alpine resort, she described Moscow's playbook as coming straight from another century.

Russia is "treating millions of people not as human beings but as faceless populations to be moved or controlled or set as a buffer between military forces, trying to trample the aspirations of an entire nation with tanks," she said. "Ukraine must win this war, and Putin's aggression must be a strategic failure".

