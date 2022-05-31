Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Around 64 per cent voter turnout recorded in Champawat by-election

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:35 IST
Uttarakhand: Around 64 per cent voter turnout recorded in Champawat by-election
  • Country:
  • India

Around 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the by-election to Uttarakhand's Champawat Assembly constituency on Tuesday which will decide the fate of four candidates, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The voting began at 7 am and went on till 5 pm.

By the time polling drew to a close, approximately 64 per cent of the electorate had cast their votes, District Magistrate Narendra Singh Bhandari said.

The voter turnout in the Champawat constituency in the Assembly polls held in February was around 66 per cent, he said.

The slight drop in polling percentage may have been due to nearly three hours of rain in the district in the afternoon, election officials said.

Dhami, who lost from Khatima in the February polls, is trying his luck from Champawat to get elected to the Assembly – a constitutional requirement he needs to fulfil within six months of being sworn in as chief minister.

Former BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the seat last month to make way for Dhami to make a fresh bid for the state assembly.

Dhami is locked in a straight contest with Congress' Nirmala Gehtori in the seat located in Kumaon region of the state. The other two in the fray are Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt and Independent candidate Himashu Gadkoti.

The chief minister campaigned aggressively in Champawat along with Gehtori after filing his nomination on May 9, asking people to give him an opportunity to serve them.

BJP star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also campaigned for Dhami in Tanakpur.

There are 96,213 voters in the Champawat constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022