OPS expelled from AIADMK, EPS takes charge of party

After ending the dual-leadership structure in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and electing Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) as the party's interim General Secretary, AIADMK's General Council on Monday adopted a resolution to remove O Paneerselvam (OPS ) from the party's primary membership. The development follows Madras High Court allowing Tamil Nadu's main opposition party to hold its General Council meeting and is a setback for the party's former coordinator OPS who had petitioned the court for a stay.

Speaking at the AIADMK General Council meeting in Vanagaram, former state minister and AIADMK leader Kadambur Raju said that OPS has a "double-faced and he did not want anyone to have a good life". "He is jealous...saying so from my experience. I am happy that he is out now," he added. "We won't take rest till we make E Palaniswami the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," said ex-state minister Natham Vishwanathan.

Earlier, senior AIADMK leader Munusamy had said that the AIADMK General Secretary will bring a resolution to remove OPS from the party. "Have patience till then. GC members' demand to remove OPS from the party is noted," he added. The HC order was passed at 9 am and the GC meeting led by E Palaniswami at the party office in Vanagaram, was chaired by the presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain. The meeting passed as many as 16 resolutions, including one that squashed dual-leadership and created the post of deputy general secretary and to ensure electing a person for the post by the primary members of the party. The party election will be conducted in four months.

The second resolution sought a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour for E V Ramasamy 'Periyar' and C N Annadurai and the later chief minister J Jayalalithaa. After the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator. The clamour has been growing louder for a single leader in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14 this year.

Meanwhile, ahead of today's court's ruling supporters of the EPS and OPS factions clashed on the streets of Chennai. Some people were injured in the clash. OPS supporter, Kolathur District Secretary, Krishnamurthy was hit by a stone thrown by EPS supporters at the party headquarters. The supporters of OPS and EPS pelted stones at each other and also burnt posters and banners ahead of the meeting. OPS supporters protested outside AIADMK's headquarters in Royapettah.

Visuals showed OPS supporters hitting E Palaniswami's photo with slippers. Some OPS supporters were seen breaking open the door of the AIADMK office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)