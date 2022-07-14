Italian PM Draghi to quit after 5-Star mutiny
Draghi raised the stakes by saying he would not want to lead a government without 5-Star, who emerged as the largest party in the previous election in 2018 but have since suffered defections and a loss of public support. It could lead to national elections as early as September or October after other coalition parties said there should be a vote if 5-Star no longer backed the government.
Mario Draghi said he would resign as Italian prime minister on Thursday, after a party in his ruling coalition did not participate in a confidence vote. "I will tender my resignation to the president of the republic this evening," Draghi told the cabinet, according to a statement released by his office.
"The national unity coalition that backed this government no longer exists," added Draghi, the former European Central Bank president who has been prime minister of a broad coalition since February 2021. The confidence vote had become a focal point for tensions within Draghi's government as its parties prepare to fight each other in a national election due by early 2023.
The decision by the 5-Star party to boycott the confidence vote on Thursday had plunged Italy into political uncertainty and risked undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, tackle a damaging drought and reduce its reliance on Russian gas. Draghi raised the stakes by saying he would not want to lead a government without 5-Star, who emerged as the largest party in the previous election in 2018 but have since suffered defections and a loss of public support.
It could lead to national elections as early as September or October after other coalition parties said there should be a vote if 5-Star no longer backed the government. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Alison Williams, Kirsten Donovan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rights group finds twin Russian strikes hit Mariupol theater
Climate concerns grow as US helps Europe replace Russian gas
UK sends military experts to counter Russian influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Technical problem with Nord Stream 1 a Russian pretext - German EconMin
Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream and Ukraine unchanged