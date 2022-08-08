Left Menu

Rajasthan stampede: Rahul condoles loss of lives

Three women were killed and four injured in the stampede.

Rajasthan stampede: Rahul condoles loss of lives
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthan's Sikar.

Three women were killed and four injured in the stampede.

''The news of stampede at Khatu Shyam ji's fair in Sikar, Rajasthan is very saddening. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and peace to the departed souls and also express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,'' Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

''I appeal to all the Congress workers of Rajasthan to help the local people, along with the administration at the earliest,'' the former Congress chief said.

Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam ji Temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.

As soon as the temple opened at around 4.30 am, the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.

In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from a heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her also fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede.

