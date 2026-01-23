Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Suspends Leader Amid Controversy

Karnataka Congress has suspended leader Rajeev Gowda following allegations of verbal abuse and threats against Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda. An FIR was filed, and Gowda is currently on the run. The state disciplinary committee made this decision due to the seriousness of the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:13 IST
Rajeev Gowda
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Congress on Friday suspended party leader Rajeev Gowda after allegations emerged of abusive language and threats against Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda.

Gowda, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2023 Assembly election from Shidlaghatta, is accused of threatening Amrutha after she removed a banner featuring his photograph. An FIR was registered on January 14 following her complaint.

The Congress state disciplinary committee, led by president K Rahman Khan, suspended Gowda, emphasizing the seriousness of the accusations. Despite the police's efforts, Gowda's whereabouts remain unknown 10 days after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

