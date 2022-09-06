LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Chile referendum result sends markets sharply higher

The latest in Latin American politics today: Chile constitution vote sends market sharply higher

LONDON - Chile's stock market staged a strong rally before paring gains at the close on Monday, a day after Chileans rejected a proposed new constitution, while the top copper-producing nation's peso firmed as its government prepares to draft a likely more moderate text. Chileans voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to reject what would have been one of the world's most progressive charters and a sharp shift from its market-friendly constitution dating back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

The local stock market rose more than 6% to an all-time intraday high of over 6,000 points, but finished up 2.16%, just shy of 5,800 points. Chile forced back to the drawing board after new constitution scuttled

SANTIAGO - Chile's rejection of the proposed replacement of its current constitution dealt a blow to the country's progressives, including young President Gabriel Boric, who said he would reshape his cabinet in the wake of the defeat. Camila Vallejo, the government's spokesperson, said that regardless of the result, Sunday's vote was going to mark a new phase for the government.

"When the president considers adjustments, he's doing it for the good of the country and we all have to be available to step aside if that's what the president wants," Vallejo said. Center-left and right-wing politicians that opposed the new constitution have expressed interest in working with the government to draft a new text, while others have suggested amending the current constitution through Congress.

SAO PAULO - Brazil's former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner in October's presidential election, met with Bolivian President Luis Arce Monday, promising he would work to ensure Bolivia's entrance to the Mercosur trade bloc should he return to the presidency, Lula adviser and former foreign minister Celso Amorim told journalists. Bolivia's entry into Mercosur depends on approval by Brazil's congress, as the legislatures of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay have already approved the request.

Peru political probes expand to target PM, justice minister LIMA - Peru's sprawling investigations into alleged political corruption have expanded to include the prime minister and justice minister, prosecutors said on Monday, as they probe into whether President Pedro Castillo led a kickbacks scheme from office.

Left-wing Castillo, who took office a year ago, is facing a record six criminal investigations, which also involve family members, close allies and now three cabinet members. Among them is a probe into whether Castillo is the leader of a "criminal organization" engaged in exchanging public works contracts for kickbacks.

Mexico's president to strengthen anti-inflation plan MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will hold a meeting with his cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan, as financial analysts warn of an upward trend.

"It is likely that we will stay a little above inflation in the United States, but this remains to be seen since we are applying policies that are working for us," he said. Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath, one of the bank's five board members, said on Monday that he agrees with market forecasts that the benchmark interest rate will rise to somewhere between 9% and 10% by the end of the year in the face of spiraling inflation.

(Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Matthew Lewis and Aurora Ellis)

