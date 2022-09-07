Punjab govt employees to receive salaries by evening: State Fin Min Cheema

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema assured state government employees that their salaries will be paid by today evening. Cheema also claimed that the state faced no shortage of money and there was a continuous inflow of money the treasury.

"Everyone will receive salaries in their accounts by today evening. Only the process got delayed, nothing else... There is no shortage of money in Punjab. There is continuous inflow of money in Punjab's treasury," state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told ANI. He further disclosed that the salary credit was "only delayed" as the government had recently made contractual employees permanent.

"Punjab government made 9,000 contractual employees permanent, due to which the process of paying salaries to state govt employees got delayed by 3-4 days. Everyone's salaries have been released today," he said. Nearly 18,000 new recruitments have been done by the Punjab government, Cheema added.

The remarks came when Congress MLA and senior leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira slammed CM Bhagwant Mann-led government while raisinng the issue of delayed salaries being provided to government employees. https://twitter.com/SukhpalKhaira/status/1567385220781068288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1567385220781068288%7Ctwgr%5Ebedf412b6fa24a4b880895cbad9d5153a6dfd8f7%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fkiddaan.com%2Fpunjab-state-exchequer-empty-govt-staff-awaits-salary-for-six-days-sukhpal-khaira-slams-govt%2F

He took to the Twitter and said, "Those propagating Delhi model from rooftops have failed to pay salaries to employees of Punjab for the month of August! This is your pitiable financial plight after being six months in office @BhagwantMann ji while your Fm @HarpalCheemaMLA is making claims of improvement-khaira." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)