Cash-for-jobs allegation in Assam: Cong seeks Guv's intervention

The opposition Congress on Tuesday urged Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi to direct the state government to probe into allegations of corruption in recently held examinations for recruitment to over 26,000 Grade III and IV posts.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee submitted a memorandum to the governor and demanded the immediate release of Victor Das, the ''whistleblower'' in the alleged scam.

Das had a few days ago tweeted tagging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, and claimed that some officials and former MLAs were demanding Rs 3-8 lakh for giving jobs in the ongoing recruitment exercise. He was arrested on September 9 and later remanded to seven-day police custody by a local court.

''There have been allegations of money being transacted in the recruitment process,'' the Congress said in the memorandum, adding that the police arrested Das, who had brought the alleged irregularities to the notice, instead of investigating the matter.

APCC slammed the state government, stating that it is trying to ''muzzle voices of the citizens'' of the state, but it will not be possible to stop 25 lakh unemployed youths to raise grievances. ''It clearly signifies the BJP-led government's scale and intensity of despotism attitude and bigotry. The BJP-led government has fractured the democratic institution of the country. The values of democracy, freedom of expression, civil liberty, justice, dignity of people have been drowned in the ocean of autocracy and despotism. One day, accumulated wrath and grievances of public will erupt like irresistible volcanoes,'' the memorandum said.

The Congress also asserted that it will always stand by any party or individual who raises a finger against corruption, it added.

''We, therefore, urge upon you to kindly intervene in the matter and direct the government of Assam to investigate public complaints and to take immediate steps to release Victor,'' APCC said in its representation to the governor. The state government is facing criticism from the opposition parties and the public in general on social media following the arrest of Das.

More than 14.30 lakh candidates had applied for the recruitment exams for over 26,000 Grade III and IV posts in various government departments.

The tests were conducted on August 21, 28 and September 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)