Jharkhand Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief

The Gujarat Congress on Sunday also demanded that Rahul Gandhi be made the party chief.The Congress units in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the only two states where the party is in government on its own, have already passed resolutions that Gandhi be made the partys president.The nomination process for the Congress presidents election will begin on September 24.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 20:19 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution, urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as its next president, a senior party leader said here.

The resolution was passed at a meeting in which state Congress president Rajesh Thakur, the party's ministers in Jharkhand and other senior leaders were present.

"An important resolution was passed unanimously by Congress workers and leaders that Rahul Gandhi should take the responsibility of the AICC chief as we see him as an unopposed and popular leader," said Avinash Pandey, AICC leader in charge of Jharkhand.

Gandhi is a leader acceptable to all, Pandey said after the meeting.

The Congress units in Bihar and Maharashtra passed similar resolutions on Monday. The Gujarat Congress on Sunday also demanded that Rahul Gandhi be made the party chief.

The Congress units in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the only two states where the party is in government on its own, have already passed resolutions that Gandhi be made the party's president.

The nomination process for the Congress president's election will begin on September 24. The election will be held on October 17, if necessary.

''Another resolution that was passed today is that all posts of the JPCC including its president, election committee and executive committee be appointed by the Congress supremo,'' Pande said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

