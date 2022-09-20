Left Menu

US rejects Russia's plans to hold referenda in parts of Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:07 IST
The White House on Tuesday rejected Russia's plans to hold referenda in parts of Ukraine and said Moscow may be making the move to recruit troops in those areas after suffering extensive losses on the battlefield.

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, called the referenda an affront to principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said Biden, at his speech on Wednesday at the United Nations General Assembly, will issue a "firm rebuke" to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

