Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi says Pakistan's ISI views him as 'enemy' for his stand against radicals

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has said that Pakistan's spy agency ISI considers him an ''enemy'' because of his stand against the radicals in the South Asian country.

The Democratic Party lawmaker from Illinois said this while addressing community members during a fundraiser hosted by him in Boston at the residence of eminent Indian American R V Kapur, president of the US India Security Council (USISC).

"He (Krishnamoorthi) said that the ISI in Pakistan views him as an enemy for his stand against radicals in Pakistan. He reiterated that he respected all religions and never discriminated against any color, race or religion," according to a press statement issued by the US India Security Council.

Krishnamoorthi assured the Indian-American community to continue to support strategic relations between the US and India if he won so that this friendship could deter China from its ambitions in the pacific.

The lunch among others was attended by several eminent Indian Americans, including Vikram Rajyadaksha, Dinesh Patel, Abhishek Singh, Amar Sawhney, Deepika Sawhney and Dr. Raj Raina.

USISC said the fundraiser was held to support Krishnamoorthi for his forthcoming election in November and also to express the support of the Indian American Community for the 49-year-old Congressman's consistent and constant stand supporting causes that help the Indian-American community and also build stronger US-India relations.

"The event raised around USD 40,000 and there are more events planned to help the congressman," it said.

Kapur, urging the community to come forward and help Krishnamoorthi in his tough election, said the Democratic Party leader was one of the candidates the Republican party wanted to defeat to reclaim the majority in the House of Representatives.

He said he was proud of the Congressman who had never shied away from his roots.

Ramesh Viswanath Kapur said that Krishnamoorthi attended the Kashmir files programme in the House of Representatives and was the keynote speaker at the Indian Americans against the genocide in Ukraine event at Capitol Hill.

Krishnamoorthi also spoke about his journey from his humble beginning to being a House of Representative and said he would always stand with the Indian-American community and celebrate their journey and success in the greatest country in the world -- the United States of America.

Speaking about his trip to Taiwan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat lawmaker said that the delegation led by the speaker arrived at a massive gathering of people who welcomed them in Taiwan and were seen as national heroes in the country.

He also said that he had been banned by China and Russia due to his consistent stand.

Born in Delhi, Raja's family moved to Buffalo, New York when he was three months old. His father was an engineering professor at Bradley University for more than 40 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)