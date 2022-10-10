India and Australia highlight importance of rules-based global order, freedom of navigation in intl waters

India and Australia, as liberal democracies, believe in a rules-based international order, in freedom of navigation in international waters, in promoting connectivity, growth and security for all, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, amidst China flexing its military muscle in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing a joint press conference here with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, Jaishankar said he had a ''very useful, very productive and very comfortable discussion'' on a range of bilateral and global issues.

Wong said that Australia and India have recognised that the Indo-Pacific region is being ''reshaped'' both economically and strategically and underlined that the partnership with India is a ''critical part'' of shaping the region.

''As liberal democracies, we both believe in a rules-based international order, in freedom of navigation in international waters, in promoting connectivity, growth and security for all,'' he said.

He also emphasised what the two sides have emphasised in ensuring that countries make ''sovereign choices on matters that are important to them.'' ''Australia and India are comprehensive strategic partners. We are QUAD partners. We partner in many other ways and most fundamentally, we share a region, the Indo-Pacific region and between our countries, we span a great breadth of the Indo-Pacific,'' Wong said after both ministers held the 13th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

Wong noted that it was Jaishankar's second visit to Australia this year, demonstrating the importance both Australia and India place on the bilateral partnership.

''Australia and India are Comprehensive Strategic Partners, we are Quad partners and most fundamentally, we share the Indo-Pacific region. We have a shared interest and a shared ambition in a stable and prosperous region where sovereignty is respected,'' the Australian foreign minister said.

''For Australia, our partnership with India is a critical part of shaping the region we want,'' she said.

At the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue, the they discussed accelerating and deepening economic ties, including through our Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, she said.

''We also discussed strengthening our people to people ties and education links, reinforcing our defence and security cooperation and enhancing our climate change and new clean energy engagement, including through the Quad,'' Wong said in a statement.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

''The QUAD is a mechanism which is primarily focused on the Indo-Pacific. And I think that's an area where the convergence of interests between the Quad partners is particularly strong,'' Jaishankar said.

''With our own areas of deep connection and expertise. We've got a shared interest and we share an ambition and that is our region is stable, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty, where countries are not required to choose sides, but make their own sovereign choices. We don't want to see any one country dominating or any country being dominated,'' Wong added.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

She also said that ''we both recognise our region is being reshaped, economically and strategically. And I think our partnership is a demonstration that we understand that this period of change is best navigated together.'' ''We can only build and sustain the region we want by working with others, including by working in partnership with India and for Australia, this partnership is a critical part of shaping the region we want.'' Wong also said that she and Jaishankar also agreed to ''expand our diplomatic footprints, with Australia recommitting to open a Consulate-General in Bengaluru, and India planning an additional consulate in Australia.'' ''I look forward to our continued engagement as we build and sustain our partnership and region,'' Wong said.

Jaishankar also met Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles and said that the growing defence and security cooperation between both countries ensures a peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

''Pleased to meet DPM and Defence Minister of Australia @RichardMarlesMP. Exchanged views on regional and global security,'' Jaishanakar said.

''Our growing defence and security cooperation ensures a peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

After concluding his first-ever visit to New Zealand, Jaishankar received a ''Tiranga welcome'' in Canberra.

''Arrived in Canberra to a Tiranga welcome. So happy to see the old Parliament House of Australia in our national colours,'' he tweeted.

This is his second visit to Australia. The first visit was in February 2022.

