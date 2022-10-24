Left Menu

Boris Johnson pulls out of UK Conservative leadership race

"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 01:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 01:49 IST
(Adds details, sources statement to Johnson) LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) -

Former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain's next leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers to progress to the next stage but well behind front-runner former finance minister Rishi Sunak. "There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday," Johnson said in a statement.

"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. "You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament."

