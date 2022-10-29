Biden to travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for November summits -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 climate summit on Nov. 11, the White House said on Friday.
Biden will then travel to Cambodia from Nov. 12-13 to participate in the annual U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit, the White House said in a statement. After that, Biden will visit Indonesia Nov. 13-16 to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit, it added.
