Word 'Hindu' is Persian, has dirty meaning: K'taka Congress leader

Stirring up controversy, Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Jarkiholi has claimed that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a very dirty meaning.

He also said that ''a word and a religion from elsewhere is being forcefully imposed on people here'', and demanded that there should be a proper debate in this regard.

Reacting to its own party leader's statements, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has termed it as deeply unfortunate and rejected it ''unequivocally''.

Jarkiholi said, ''They speak about Hindu Dharm...this that, where did the Hindu word come from? Is it ours? It is Persian. Persian is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. What is Bharat's relationship with it? Then, how did Hindu become yours? There should be a debate on this.'' He said, ''Look at 'Wikipedia', where this word (Hindu) comes from? It is not yours. Then why are you placing it at such a high position? If you understand its meaning, you will be ashamed. The meaning of the word Hindu, is very dirty. I'm not saying this, Swamiji has said this, it's on websites.'' ''A religion and a word from somewhere else is being forcefully imposed on us, there should be a debate on this,'' he further added.

The MLA from Yamakanmardi was speaking at Nippani in the district during an event organised by ''Manav Bandhutva Vedike'' on Sunday.

Responding to this, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala said ''the statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate and deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally.'' ''Hinduism is a way of life and a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief and faith. This is the essence of India,'' he said in a tweet.

