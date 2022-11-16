Biden calls UK closest ally and closest friend in meeting with PM Sunak
Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 10:21 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday Britain was America's closest ally and closest friend, during his first face-to-face meeting with Rishi Sunak since he became British Prime Minister.
Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Sunak said the partnership between the two countries was unique and their values and interests were aligned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward
U.S. NHC says 50% chance of cyclone northeast of Bermuda
U.S. Halloween night shootings kill one, injure about 20
U.S. NHC sees 70% chance of cyclone northeast of Bermuda
EXPLAINER-How new U.S. laws could trip up voters in the midterm elections