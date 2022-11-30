Left Menu

Congress has Ravana hidden inside it, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

"Lord Shri Ram ji had killed Ravana ages ago, but with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement it seems that the Congress has 'Ravana' hidden inside it. Only because of which his (Ravana)'s effects are seen in the party from time to time," Vij said in a tweet on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 14:33 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday took a sweep at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his derogatory remark on PM Modi, saying that the Congress party still has a 'Ravana' hidden inside it, and his effects are seen on its leaders from time to time. "Lord Shri Ram ji had killed Ravana ages ago, but with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement it seems that the Congress has 'Ravana' hidden inside it," Vij said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Only because of which his (Ravana)'s effects are seen in the party from time to time," the minister's tweet added. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made this controversial remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election meeting in Gujarat.

"Modi Ji is Prime Minister, and forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in municipal corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections...He (PM Modi) keeps talking about himself...You don't have to see anyone else, just look at Modi and vote. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 1200 faces like Ravana?" Kharge had said. Soon after Kharge's remark, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra charged that Congress top leaders have insulted PM Modi time and again.

"Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana is a grave insult to every Gujarati and it is an insult which is rubbed into every Gujarati which only reflects the mentality of the party (Congress)," he said. "Sonia Gandhi who was the chief of the Congress had addressed PM Modi as a merchant of death (maut ka saudagar). Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay had told PM Modi to die Hitler's death," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

