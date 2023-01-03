Left Menu

BJP leaders, Union ministers laud BAPS Swaminarayan sect, Pramukh Swami Maharaj

They also provided support to stranded people in different cities of the world during COVID-19 pandemic, he said.Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar has been set up on 600 acres of land on the outskirts of the city as part of the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.Speaking on the occasion, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the colour bhagva saffron, worn by Pramukh Swami Maharaj and other saints, represents the ethos of service, devotion and welfare of people.Swaminarayan sect volunteers helped people during earthquakes, droughts, tsunami and cyclones.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-01-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 23:55 IST
BJP leaders, Union ministers laud BAPS Swaminarayan sect, Pramukh Swami Maharaj
  • Country:
  • India

Union ministers as well as BJP leaders on Tuesday praised the BAPS Swaminarayan sect for its humanitarian work across the world.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, addressing a gathering at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar here, said the sect's volunteers helped thousands of stranded Indians at the Ukrainian border following the outbreak of war last year.

''Volunteers of this sect provided food and shelter to thousands of Indian students stranded at Ukraine's border with Poland and Hungary. Volunteers helped these students without expecting anything in return. They also provided support to stranded people in different cities of the world during COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar has been set up on 600 acres of land on the outskirts of the city as part of the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the colour bhagva (saffron), worn by Pramukh Swami Maharaj and other saints, represents the ethos of service, devotion and welfare of people.

''Swaminarayan sect volunteers helped people during earthquakes, droughts, tsunami and cyclones. I thank the volunteers for their service to society. They could do that because they received guidance and motivation from Pramukh Swami Maharaj,'' said Thakur.

Other leaders who paid tributes to the spiritual guru included Union minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. He died on August 13, 2016 at age 94.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023