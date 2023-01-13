PK Shahi appointed Advocate General of Bihar
- Country:
- India
Former Bihar minister Prashant Kumar Shahi, who had devoted himself to law practice after giving up politics, was on Friday appointed as the state's new Advocate General.
A notification to the effect was issued by the state law department.
Shahi replaces Lalit Kishor, who has resigned though the reason for it was not known.
Shahi, who had earlier served as Advocate General from 2005 to 2010, in the first tenure of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will assume charge on Monday.
Impressed with Shahi's acumen, Kumar inducted him into the state cabinet upon returning to power in 2010 and the senior advocate held key portfolios such as education, environment and planning.
In 2013, he also fought the by-election to the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat on the JD(U)'s ticket but lost to the RJD by a huge margin.
He quit politics a couple of years later to concentrate on his roaring law practice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lalit Kishor
- Kumar
- Shahi
- Lok Sabha
- Nitish Kumar
- Advocate General
- Prashant Kumar Shahi
- JDU
ALSO READ
Hiraben's virtuous life inspiration for all: Lok Sabha speaker
"We have no problem with it" Nitish Kumar on Rahul Gandhi's candidature as PM in 2024 General elections
Shah to visit 11 states this month as part of BJP's 'Lok Sabha Prawas' exercise
Mission 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief Nadda to address two rallies in Maha on Jan 2
Nitish Kumar owns movable & immovable assets worth Rs 75.53 lakh