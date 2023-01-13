PK Shahi appointed Advocate General of Bihar

Former Bihar minister Prashant Kumar Shahi, who had devoted himself to law practice after giving up politics, was on Friday appointed as the state's new Advocate General.

A notification to the effect was issued by the state law department.

Shahi replaces Lalit Kishor, who has resigned though the reason for it was not known.

Shahi, who had earlier served as Advocate General from 2005 to 2010, in the first tenure of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will assume charge on Monday.

Impressed with Shahi's acumen, Kumar inducted him into the state cabinet upon returning to power in 2010 and the senior advocate held key portfolios such as education, environment and planning.

In 2013, he also fought the by-election to the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat on the JD(U)'s ticket but lost to the RJD by a huge margin.

He quit politics a couple of years later to concentrate on his roaring law practice.

