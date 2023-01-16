London court grants permission to appeal over UK's Rwanda migrant plan

London’s High Court on Monday granted permission to appeal against a ruling that Britain’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful.

Judges Clive Lewis and Jonathan Swift allowed a bid to take a legal challenge over Britain’s policy to the Court of Appeal. Last month, the High Court ruled that it was lawful for Britain to make arrangements with the Rwandan government to send asylum seekers to the country, but upheld legal challenges brought by eight individual asylum seekers.

The first planned deportation flight to Rwanda was blocked

in June last year by a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which imposed an injunction preventing any deportations until the conclusion of legal action in the United Kingdom.

