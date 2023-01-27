France, Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement -Elysee
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 06:43 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron met with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, the French presidency said, signing a set of strategic agreements meant to boost Iraq's economic cooperation with the European country.
In the meeting, France and Iraq signed a treaty that seeks to strengthen bilateral relations in anti-corruption, security, renewable energy and culture, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.
