France, Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement -Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, the French presidency said, signing a set of strategic agreements meant to boost Iraq's economic cooperation with the European country.

In the meeting, France and Iraq signed a treaty that seeks to strengthen bilateral relations in anti-corruption, security, renewable energy and culture, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

