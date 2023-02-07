Left Menu

Biden speaks with Turkey's Erdogan, reaffirms support after earthquake -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to offer condolences and reaffirm Washington's readiness to assist in rescue efforts after a huge earthquake killed thousands across a swathe of Turkey and northwest Syria, the White House said.

Biden "noted that U.S. teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance that may be required by people affected by the earthquakes, including health services or basic relief items," the White House said in a statement.

