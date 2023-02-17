Left Menu

BJP govt destroying democratic institutions: CPIML(L)'s Dipankar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 08:58 IST
Alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre was systematically destroying the democratic institutions of the country, CPIML(L) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya claimed that attempts were also being made to demolish the federal structure.

Addressing the inaugural session of CPIML(L)'s 11th party congress here, he claimed there was no other option but to fight a long battle against the BJP and RSS.

''The BJP-led central government has been systematically destroying democratic institutions of the country. The Centre has weakened the country's autonomous authorities, and attempts were being made to demolish the federal structure,'' Bhattacharya said.

''Now, the time has come to fight the fascist forces that are trying to disrupt social harmony and integrity of the country by instigating communal passions,'' he maintained.

The CPIML(L) leader claimed that the Income Tax action on BBC was the latest example of the BJP government trying to ''strangle'' the voice of truth.

''There is a need for a united fight against privatisation, and growing unemployment in the country,'' he added.

The inaugural session was attended by leaders of other Left parties in the country, and leaders of Communist parties of Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Nepal's former deputy prime minister Ishwor Pokhrel was among those attended the session.

CPI(M) Politburo member Md Salim alleged that the country, in the last nine years, has witnessed promotion of crony capitalism and loot of natural resources.

CPIML(L), a part of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar with 12 MLAs, has invited state presidents of its alliance partners for the national convention on February 18.

