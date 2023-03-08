Holi celebrated with enthusiasm across Rajasthan

Foreigners celebrated Holi in Pushkar of Ajmer district on Tuesday and in Jaipur, where the tourism department organised an event after a gap of almost two years to mark the festival of colours.

At the Holi event organised by the tourism department at Khasakothi, domestic and foreign tourists played with colours and 'gulal', and danced to the beats of traditional Rajasthani tunes.

Delegations of various organisations and common people met with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur and wished him on the occasion. The chief minister too congratulated them.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot participated in the Holi Milan ceremony organised at New Sanganer Road Mansarovar in the state capital.

Among other leaders, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat played Holi with BJP workers at his home in Jodhpur. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too reached his ancestral residence in Kota to celebrate the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)